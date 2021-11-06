Iran FM: Ill-wishers got active during Tehran-Baku misunderstanding

The Iranian foreign minister told his Azeri counterpart that the misunderstanding between Tehran and Baku was resolve through prudence of the two countries’ officials.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian held talks with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhoun Bayramov on the phone over issues of mutual interest.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to brotherhood and close relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying ill-wishers who do not want good Tehran and Baku ties had become active following the recent misunderstandings between the two neighbors.

He added that thanks to the prudence of officials of both sides, Iran and Azerbaijan resolved their differences.

He added, “We now can move toward further expanding bilateral cooperation”.

The Republic of Azerbaijan’s foreign minister also noted that others should not be allowed to take advantage of differences between Tehran and Baku.

Bayramov underscored that any dispute must be resolved on brotherly terms and amicably. He also said Baku is ready to deepen ties with Tehran in all areas.

The two foreign ministers also spoke of bilateral trade relations and the appointment of representatives for a joint economic commission.

Amir Abdollahian noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports regional talks in the format of 3+3 or other formats and believes problems can be resolved using regional mechanisms.