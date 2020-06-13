Iran Exports 20% of Domestically-Produced Nano-Products

An official says export of a whole range of homegrown products makes up a fifth of Iran’s nano-economy.

Saeid Sarkar said the Islamic Republic is now exporting nano-products to dozens of countries.

“We have managed to export nano-products to more than 50 countries around the world,” said Sarkar, the secretary of a special nanotechnology development committee of the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office.

He said the sales of these products fluctuates depending on what time of the year they are being exported.

“We may not sell any products to a country in one year, but the sales may increase tremendously the following year,” he noted.

“Selling nano-products is a little difficult due to sanctions and international issues,” he added.

Sarkar underlined due regard should be paid to the quality of products.

“The world is after products with high quality and low prices, and we should pay special attention to this issue in order to be able to make our presence felt on the international stage,” he said.

He said nano-exports include a whole range of products, including lab equipment, health equipment, anti-cancer drugs, construction materials and textiles.

“Given the coronavirus outbreak, knowledge-based companies also made serious and numerous efforts to produce masks and disinfectants. We managed to secure a good market in these areas abroad as well,” he added.