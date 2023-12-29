Iran says executed four saboteurs linked to Israel

The executions were carried out in a prison in the northwestern city of Urmia after the convicts went through the legal procedures, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

Mizan added, the four agents, who were on the Israeli spy agency’s payroll, had committed extensive actions against Iran’s security.

After identifying Iranian intelligence forces or individuals who were cooperating with Iran’s security departments, the agents would kidnap, threaten and beat them to extract information, according to the judiciary.

The executed agents were identified as Vafa Hanareh, Aram Omri, Rahman Parhazou, and Nasim Namazi, the only woman among the prisoners.

Six other members of the team are also in detention waiting for their trial.