Friday, December 29, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsJudiciarySecurity

Iran says executed four saboteurs linked to Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Prison

Iran hanged to death four members of a sabotage team with links to the Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency on Friday, the Iranian judiciary announced.

The executions were carried out in a prison in the northwestern city of Urmia after the convicts went through the legal procedures,  the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

Mizan added, the four agents, who were on the Israeli spy agency’s payroll, had committed extensive actions against Iran’s security.

After identifying Iranian intelligence forces or individuals who were cooperating with Iran’s security departments, the agents would kidnap, threaten and beat them to extract information, according to the judiciary.

The executed agents were identified as Vafa Hanareh, Aram Omri, Rahman Parhazou, and Nasim Namazi, the only woman among the prisoners.

Six other members of the team are also in detention waiting for their trial.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks