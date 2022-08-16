Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Iran’s ex-foreign ministry spokesman: US has shown flexibility in nuclear talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Robert Malley

A Former Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says the US has shown flexibility in the talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

Hamdireza Asefi told ISNA that it was not just Iran that was flexible in the Vienna negotiations over the revival of the JCPOA and lifting anti-Iran sanctions.

He noted that Iran and the P4+1 group – Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany- are closer than ever to clinch a deal to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Asefi said that a few minor issues remain to be resolved on which all sides must find common ground.

He however said a deal will not be reached until the parties to the Vienna talks agree on everything.

The former Iranian ambassador to Germany declined to say if he was optimistic about the outcome of the talks, saying, “As a person who worked in the foreign policy field for many years, I am neither optimistic nor pessimistic, but I view things realistically.”

Asefi said what matters in the talks is that the US should avoid taking wrong actions and if it really wants a deal, it needs to show flexibility, and this has happened with regard to some issues. Iran and the US both say all sides are close to reaching a deal to revive the JCPOA.

This comes as the parties have been engaged in talks for nearly a year to achieve that goal.

