Iran Eager to Deepen Ties with New Iraqi Government: Spokesman

The spokesperson for the Iranian government has voiced optimism about interaction with the new government of Iraq, expressing Tehran’s willingness to broaden ties with Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s cabinet in various fields.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Ali Rabiei reiterated Iran’s support for the newly-formed government of Iraq and highlighted Tehran’s plans for close cooperation with Baghdad during the new Iraqi premier’s tenure.

“I should announce that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes formation of the new Iraqi government and the election of Mr. Mustafa al-Kadhimi as the prime minister of that country, which came with a large number of votes from the Iraqi Parliament for him and for the majority of his cabinet members,” he noted.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the Iraqi government and nation, and we hope that during his term as the prime minister, the relations between the two governments and the two nations would be further enhanced,” Rabiei added.

“We have repeated on every occasion that Iraq, as a neighboring state, is of great significance and has a high priority for us considering the age-old cultural and economic bonds,” the Iranian spokesman stated.

“We respect the Iraqi people’s freedom of choice, and are prepared to deepen cooperation with the Iraqi government in all fields; and we are confident that we will also have a successful experience in ensuring the mutual interests with his honorable Kadhimi’s government,” he underlined.

“We once again congratulate Mr. Kadhimi, the Iraqi government, people and Parliament on the new choice, and wish him success,” the Iranian spokesman noted.

Kadhimi took office after the Iraqi parliament approved a new government on May 6 following nearly six months of political wrangling.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has already congratulated the new Iraqi prime minister on taking office and has given an assurance that Tehran will stand by the new government of Baghdad and the Iraqi nation as always.