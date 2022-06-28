Iranian MP: Doha talks are continuation of Vienna

Amouei added that in Vienna, the parties to the talks came up with a draft that focuses on several issues.
He noted that those issues are the sanctions the US is trying to keep in place but Iran is determined to remove in order to protect the interests of its people.
Amouei went on to say that all sides have agreed to press ahead with the negotiations fast and that if the US is ready to lift the sanctions, then the talks will produce results swiftly.
He noted that parliament will follow the trend of the talks in Doha and will demand a report from the foreign minister and other officials involved in the discussions in Doha.
Talks over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and the lifting of Iran sanctions, are to resume in Doha on Tuesday.05:02 PM