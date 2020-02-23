Iranian Experts Develop Coronavirus Diagnosis Kit

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Coronavirus test

The first Iranian coronavirus diagnosis kit has been developed by domestic experts.

The achievement was made by scientists at the Ministry of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces.

The kit is the main apparatus used to diagnose the disease in individuals infected with the coronavirus.

The accomplishment comes on the heels of a coronavirus outbreak in Iran which originated in China where the epidemic initially emerged.

Iranian authorities have adopted numerous measures in a bid to contain the spread of the disease.

So far, 8 people have died of the disease in Iran, with 43 confirmed cases of infection.

   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*