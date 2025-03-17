Iran vows ‘firm response’ to any assault after US threats

At least 53 people, mostly women and children, were killed and 101 others wounded after the US carried out the first attacks against Yemen since President Donald Trump took office in January. The US launched its large-scale military strikes on the Yemeni capital Sana’a and multiple other provinces across the country on Saturday night.

“We will respond decisively to any aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and its national security and interests. There is no doubt about this,” Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters at his weekly press conference on Monday.

Trump, in a statement on Saturday, said the US holds Iran “fully accountable” for its support for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement. He stated support for the movement must “end immediately,” warning that Washington will hold Tehran fully accountable.

Baghaei added that the Yemeni government and people independently make decisions about the measures they deem necessary to support the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people.

He condemned the US act of aggression against Yemen Yemen as a violation of all the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

The Iranian spokesman called on the international community, Muslim countries, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take swift action regarding the US attack.

In response to a question about Trump’s letter to Iran, Baghaei said the US sends “very contradictory” messages.

“Simultaneously with its expression of readiness for negotiations, the US imposed extensive sanctions on various Iranian commercial and manufacturing sectors,” he continued.

Washington’s words do not match its actions, he said, referring to the Treasury Department’s latest sanctions on Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and some vessels that are part of a fleet involved in the Iranian crude oil exports.

The Iranian spokesman reiterated that the US has failed to remain committed to its obligations over the past 10-15 years, adding that Washington raised the issue of talks just as a political means and psychological warfare and not as a way to solve disputes.

“Our response is clear,” Baghaei asserted, adding that Iran currently has no intention to publicize the details of Trump’s letter, dismissing speculations in this regard.

Iran would respond to the letter through the appropriate channels after completing the reviews, the diplomat said.

He rejected any link between the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s short “pre-planned” visit to Oman on Sunday and the US letter, saying regional countries should hold intensive consultations given the very hasty developments in the region.

Baghaei further said the Trump administration’s possible travel restrictions for the citizens of dozens of countries, mainly Muslim states, clearly shows the US’s racism and racist discrimination based on religion, ethnicity and nationality.

“The travel ban on Iranian nationals to the United States is also a clear sign of hostility and animosity of American politicians and policymakers towards the Iranian nation,” he emphasized.

He added that the move is part of the US pressure tactics against Iran that have been implemented in various forms at different times.