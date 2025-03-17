Iran reformist politician Mehdi Karroubi’s house arrest ends after 15 years

Hossein karroubi said, “Security officials on Sunday told my father that the Judiciary chief had issued an order to end his house arrest”.

He noted that the security officials also told Mehdi Karroubi that they will remain at the former parliament speaker’s house until April 9, 2025 due to security reasons.

Hossein Karroubi added that the Judiciary chief had earlier told a famous political figure that they had been given the go-ahead by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council to release Mehdi Karroubi.

According to him, officials have told Mehdi Karroubi that after April 9, the cleric can go anywhere he desires without any restrictions and that before this date, he can do so after coordinating with officials.

Karroubi, along with Mir Hossein Mousavi and Zahra Rahnavard, was put under house arrest in February 2010 following months of protests by their supporters, rejecting the 2009 presidential election result.

Former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad won the vote but Karroubi and Mousavi, other candidates running for president, refused to concede defeat and accused Ahmadinejad of stealing the vote.

The two candidates and Mousavi’s wife Zahra Rahnavard then urged their supporters to take to the streets and called for the election result to be annulled, a demand flatly rejected by the establishment back then.