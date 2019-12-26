Iran Congratulates Uzbekistan on Successful Elections

Parliamentary elections were held in Uzbekistan on 22 December 2019, with a second round on 5 January 2020. They are the first votes held after the death of Islam Karimov in 2016.

People in Uzbekistan voted for a parliament with a 71.1-percent turnout, which the Central Election Committee called a success and great achievement for the country.

Uzbekistan used a Unified Electronic Voter List for the first time, with more than 20.5 million voters registered, according to the CEC.

In these elections, 128 deputies of the 150-seat lower house of the Uzbek parliament were elected and the second round of the elections will be held in two weeks.

The Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan led the vote, winning 43 seats, and the National Revival Democratic Party came second with 35 seats, CEC Chairman Mirza-Ulugbek Abdusalomov said, adding that the Social Democratic Party Adolat got 21 seats and ranked third, followed by the People’s Democratic Party and the Ecological Party, winning 18 and 11 seats respectively so far.