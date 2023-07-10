Monday, July 10, 2023
type here...
Media WireForeign Policy

President Raisi congratulates Uzbekistan’s Mirziyoyev on reelection

By IFP Media Wire
Ebrahim Raisi and Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election as the Central Asian country’s president. Uzbekistan election body announced on Monday that Mirziyoyev was re-elected with more than 87% of the votes on Sunday.

In his congratulatory on Monday, Raisi extended congratulations to Mirziyoyev as he has won a new term in office.

The Iranian president also expressed hope that the ties between Iran and Uzbekistan would expand further in line with the mutual interests of the two nations, as well as regional and international peace and security.

Mirziyoyev was re-elected with over 87% of the vote on Sunday, the country’s Central Election Commission said on Monday citing preliminary results. More than 15 million voters participated in Sunday’s elections.

Mirziyoyev, who has led Central Asia’s most populous nation since 2016, called a snap election after changing the constitution through a referendum which reset his term count and extended the presidential term from five to seven years.

Mirziyoyev had previously served as prime minister under his predecessor Islam Karimov, and had styled himself as a reformer since coming to power, promising to create a “New Uzbekistan”.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks