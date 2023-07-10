President Raisi congratulates Uzbekistan’s Mirziyoyev on reelection

In his congratulatory on Monday, Raisi extended congratulations to Mirziyoyev as he has won a new term in office.

The Iranian president also expressed hope that the ties between Iran and Uzbekistan would expand further in line with the mutual interests of the two nations, as well as regional and international peace and security.

Mirziyoyev was re-elected with over 87% of the vote on Sunday, the country’s Central Election Commission said on Monday citing preliminary results. More than 15 million voters participated in Sunday’s elections.

Mirziyoyev, who has led Central Asia’s most populous nation since 2016, called a snap election after changing the constitution through a referendum which reset his term count and extended the presidential term from five to seven years.

Mirziyoyev had previously served as prime minister under his predecessor Islam Karimov, and had styled himself as a reformer since coming to power, promising to create a “New Uzbekistan”.