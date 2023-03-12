President Raisi says Iran bent on strengthening ties with neighbors

Raisi in a meeting with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov on Sunday called for strengthening Iran and Uzbekistan bilateral relations.

Although Iran and Uzbekistan have taken good measures to develop ties, considering their mutual capacities, the level of relations should be improved with more efforts, Iran’s president said.

He considered bolstering the integration policy with neighboring states as one of the significant approaches of the incumbent government in Iran.

Pointing to his recent visit to Uzbekistan, Raisi stressed the relevant ministers to accelerate the implementation of the agreements of the two presidents in the cultural and economic areas, especially in the commercial, transit and agriculture fields.

Saidov, for his part, stated that his country seeks to strengthen comprehensive ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the historical commonalities and the deep civilizational besides cultural ties between the two states, Saidov considered President Raisi’s visit to Samarkand as the opening of a new page in the history of relations between the two countries.

Pointing to the agreements signed with Iran to develop and strengthen the activities of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation and the holding of a trade conference between the two countries, as well as the negotiations held to use the joint corridors, Saidov reiterated that Uzbekistan will use all its efforts to implement the resulting agreements.