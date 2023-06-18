Iran president welcomes Uzbek counterpart in Tehran

President Mirziyoyev was accorded an official welcome by President Raisi at the Sa’dabad Cultural-Historical complex in Tehran on Sunday.

At the ceremony, after the national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Uzbekistan were played, the presidents of the two countries reviewed the honour guards and then introduced their accompanying high-ranking delegations to each other.

Mirziyoyev is to hold talks with Raisi and to co-chair high-ranking delegations meeting.

The two sides will also sign cooperation agreements before they attend a joint press conference.