Sunday, June 18, 2023
type here...
Media WireForeign Policy

Iran president welcomes Uzbek counterpart in Tehran

By IFP Media Wire
Ebrahim Raisi and Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Sa’dabad complex in northern Tehran on Sunday. Mirziyoyev is the first Uzbek president to visit Iran in more than 20 years.

President Mirziyoyev was accorded an official welcome by President Raisi at the Sa’dabad Cultural-Historical complex in Tehran on Sunday.

At the ceremony, after the national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Uzbekistan were played, the presidents of the two countries reviewed the honour guards and then introduced their accompanying high-ranking delegations to each other.

Mirziyoyev is to hold talks with Raisi and to co-chair high-ranking delegations meeting.

The two sides will also sign cooperation agreements before they attend a joint press conference.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks