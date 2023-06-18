Sunday, June 18, 2023
Iran and Uzbekistan sign 11 cooperation agreements 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Uzbekistan Delegations

Iran and Uzbekistan have signed 11 cooperation documents during the visit of the central Asian nation's president to Tehran.

The ceremony in which the documents were signed happened in the presence of the presidents of the two countries in Tehran on Sunday.

The agreements are about preferential trade, free zones, pharmaceuticals, insurance and transportation.

The administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has made expansion of ties with neighbors and regional states as a centerpiece of its foreign policy.

The Raisi administration believes that this would help blunt Western sanctions against Iran. It however notes that Iran is open to improving ties with all world countries, but neighbors and regional countries are a top priority in this regard.

