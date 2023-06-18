Iran and Uzbekistan sign 11 cooperation agreements 

The ceremony in which the documents were signed happened in the presence of the presidents of the two countries in Tehran on Sunday.

The agreements are about preferential trade, free zones, pharmaceuticals, insurance and transportation.

The administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has made expansion of ties with neighbors and regional states as a centerpiece of its foreign policy.

The Raisi administration believes that this would help blunt Western sanctions against Iran. It however notes that Iran is open to improving ties with all world countries, but neighbors and regional countries are a top priority in this regard.