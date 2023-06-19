Ayatollah Khamenei says Iran and Uzbekistan should employ commonalities to bolster ties

The Leader stated that the two countries share unique historical, cultural and scientific attributes.

Ayatollah Khamenei commended a new phase in bilateral relations after a long suspension and said that for years the scope of relations between Iran and Uzbekistan was “very limited.”

The Leader added that President Mirziyoyev’s visit and talks with senior Iranian officials would hopefully open the door to a better future in relations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has the capability to connect Uzbekistan to high seas through Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. And the grounds for bilateral cooperation exceed trade and transportation,” Ayatollah Khamenei continued.

The Leader stated innovations in a variety of scientific and technological fields can lead to the improvement of cooperation.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged Tehran and Tashkent to disregard those who are against the expansion of relations.

During the meeting, which was also attended by President Ebrahim Raisi, Mirziyoyev hailed his historic meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Uzbek president praised the Iranian nation’s resilience in the face of US-led sanctions and said Iran’s grand achievements, particularly in science and technology, proved that a nation can achieve major goals by pursuing the wise guidelines of its leader and through unity.