Iran Leader casts ballot in snap presidential election 

After casting his ballot at a polling station in the capital Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Iranians for their participation and active involvement in the election.

Referring to some reports about the increase in popular enthusiasm and interest in this phase of the presidential election, the Leader said, “If this is the case, it is gratifying, and we hope that God Almighty will prosper the nation and prosper the country.”

Polls opened at 8 am (0430 GMT) on Friday and will close at 6 pm (1430 GMT), but the voting hours can be extended until midnight depending on the voter participation.

Iranians overseas are also casting their votes simultaneously across the world.

Reformist Massoud Pezeshkian and principlist Saeed Jalili received the highest number of the votes among the four candidates in the first round last week, but failed to achieve an absolute majority and avoid the runoff.

Voter turnout was 40 percent in the first round, but predictions are rife that more undecided voters will show up for the runoff.

The final results are expected to be officially announced on Saturday at midday.