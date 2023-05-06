Iran president calls for expansion of ties with Uzbekistan, implementation of agreements 

Raisi was speaking at a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Parliament Speaker Nurdinjon Ismoilov in Tehran on Saturday.

He said the two countries have signed 18 agreements and acceleration of efforts to implement them will considerably increase bilateral relations.

The president said civilization and cultural commonalities of Iran and Uzbekistan will pave the way for boosting economic cooperation as well.

He noted that the growth of political and economic relations between Iran and Uzbekistan over the past year has made things different compared to the past, but the existing possibilities of both sides require them to make double efforts to improve relations.

Raisi further said the exchange of experiences between parliaments of Iran and Uzbekistan will be an effective and positive step towards expanding relations as well.

Uzbekistan’s Parliament Speaker Nurdinjon Ismoilov for his part hailed the Raisi administration’s foreign policy which gives the top priority to ties with neighbors.

He said Uzbekistan has also followed suit and its foreign policy is based on giving the priority to the expnsion of relations with neighbors.

Ismoilov stressed that parliaments of the two countries should play an effective role in expanding cooperation, adding that the Uzbek parliament will do its utmost to implement the bilateral agreements.