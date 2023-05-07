Sunday, May 7, 2023
Uzbekistan’s parliament speaker makes a pilgrimage to Imam Reza’s shrine in Mashhad

By IFP Editorial Staff
Uzbekistan’s Parliament Speaker Nurdinjon Ismoilov has made a pilgrimage to the shrine of Imam Reza, the eight Shia Imam, in the holy city of Mashhad, northeastern Iran.

Ismoilov also visited the Quranic Museum and the gifts of the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in the shrine.

The Uzbek parliament speaker was briefed on the highly precious Quran copies on display in the museum. Ismoilov gave a memorial gift to the Quranic Museum.

The Uzbek delegation also visited the Carpet Museum of Astan Qods Razavi, an authority in charge of the Holy Shrine, and was briefed by the museum guide about the historical periods of carpet weaving, design and type, and yarn dyeing in the museum.

Meanwhile, Ismoilov visited the photo exhibition and other parts of the Astan Qods Razavi Museum.

