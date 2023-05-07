Uzbekistan’s parliament speaker makes a pilgrimage to Imam Reza’s shrine in Mashhad

Ismoilov also visited the Quranic Museum and the gifts of the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in the shrine.

The Uzbek parliament speaker was briefed on the highly precious Quran copies on display in the museum. Ismoilov gave a memorial gift to the Quranic Museum.

The Uzbek delegation also visited the Carpet Museum of Astan Qods Razavi, an authority in charge of the Holy Shrine, and was briefed by the museum guide about the historical periods of carpet weaving, design and type, and yarn dyeing in the museum.

Meanwhile, Ismoilov visited the photo exhibition and other parts of the Astan Qods Razavi Museum.