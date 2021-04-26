Iran Congratulates Tanzania on Independence Anniversary

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has offered congratulations to the Tanzanian nation and government on the African country’s independence anniversary.

In his Monday message to his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan, President Rouhani offered his “sincerest congratulations” to her and the people of her country on Independence Day of the United Republic of Tanzania.

“I hope that through the efforts of the senior officials of the two countries, as well as the long-standing relations based on mutual respect, we will see more and more development and strengthening of relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields to serve the interests of the two nations,” Rouhani said.

He also wished health and success for President Hassan, and prosperity and felicity for the people of the United Republic of Tanzania.

On 26 April 1964, Tanganyika united with Zanzibar to form the United Republic of Tanganyika and Zanzibar. The country was renamed the United Republic of Tanzania later that year. The name Tanzania is a blend of Tanganyika and Zanzibar and previously had no significance.

The Tanzanian nation celebrates the Union Day on April 26 every year as their national day.