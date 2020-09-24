Iran Congratulates Armenia on National Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated the Republic of Armenia on the anniversary of the country’s National Day.

In separate congratulatory messages to the President and Prime Minister of Armenia, President Rouhani expressed hope that Tehran-Yerevan relations would further deepen and develop to serve the interests of the two nations.

In his message to the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Rouhani said, “I hope to see the growing development of relations, considering the historical, cultural and social ties between the two countries and also in the light of the efforts of the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia to serve the interests of the two nations.”

In his congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President stated that “without a doubt, the common cultural, social and friendly ties between the two countries will provide fertile grounds for the development and deepening of relations and the people of the two countries will be able to establish synergy in the path of development to be a model for constructive and friendly relations between the countries around the world.”

President Rouhani expressed the hope that in the light of the close and friendly efforts and interactions of the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia, there will be a bright future full of prosperity for the two nations.