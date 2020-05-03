Iran Condemns ISIS Attack on Iraq’s PMU Forces

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has strongly condemned the ISIS terrorist group’s criminal and cowardly attack in Iraq that resulted in the martyrdom of a number of fighters from the Popular Mobilization Forces (also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi) in the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

In a statement on Sunday, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi offered condolences and expressed sympathy with the Iraqi government and proud nation over the martyrdom of the PMU forces.

He also expressed hope that the Iraqi government and nation’s rapport and diligence would help great Iraq immediately get rid of the few weakened remnants of the evil ISIS terrorist group, which has been created and is being supported under the auspices of certain governments.

“History has shown that the pure blood of combatants in the path of God will never be wasted, and the revenge will be taken for such pure blood, which has contributed to the growth of Islam, justice and truth,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Iraqi efforts to fight against terrorism and establish peace and stability in that country, and rejects and condemns any measure aimed at upsetting stability and calm in Iraq,” the spokesperson underlined.

At least ten members of Iraqi PMU forces were killed in an attack carried out by the ISIS terror group in the Arab country’s Salahuddin province on Saturday.

ISIS has intensified its attacks in Iraq amid Baghdad’s call on the US to pull out its forces from the Arab country.