Deputy foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany, UK to meet for talks on various issues

Addressing reporters, Baqaei emphasized Iran’s principled policy of engagement and cooperation with other countries based on the principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency.

He described the upcoming talks with the three European countries as a continuation of the discussions held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The agenda for this round of talks, planned since the New York meeting, will include a range of regional and international topics such as Palestine and Lebanon, as well as the nuclear issue, Baqaei noted.