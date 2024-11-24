Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Deputy foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany, UK to meet for talks on various issues

By IFP Editorial Staff
Esmael baghaei

The Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei announced that the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Addressing reporters, Baqaei emphasized Iran’s principled policy of engagement and cooperation with other countries based on the principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency.

He described the upcoming talks with the three European countries as a continuation of the discussions held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The agenda for this round of talks, planned since the New York meeting, will include a range of regional and international topics such as Palestine and Lebanon, as well as the nuclear issue, Baqaei noted.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks