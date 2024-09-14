IFP ExclusiveIncidentsReligionSelected

Iranian man who saved 150 pilgrims in Iraq hotel fire succumbs to injuries

By IFP Editorial Staff

An Iranian man who rescued at least 150 pilgrims after fire devoured a hotel in Iraq’s shrine city of Karbala last month, died of injuries on Saturday.

Jalal Assadi, who hailed from the northeastern Iranian city of Bojnourd, was in Iraq to voluntarily serve the pilgrims of the third Shia Imam and a grandson of the Prophet, Imam Hussein.

On August 10, he noticed the flames raging from the hotel next to his Mowkeb – a station serving the pilgrims –and rushed inside along four other Iraqi men to save those who were trapped inside the hotel but the sacrificial move came at a cost.

Assadi got severely burned and was hospitalized for weeks, but he passed away.

Another Iraqi man also died in the incident and three others were injured.

