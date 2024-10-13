Iran ready for both war and peace: FM Araghchi

“Our region is facing dangerous challenges and is on high alert,” Araghchi stated. “Iran is fully prepared for both war and peace. We do not seek war, we do not desire war, we stand firm in our pursuit of peace.”

Referring to the Zionist regime’s aggression against Lebanon, he said the regime has minimized the ability to provide aid to Lebanese refugees, but we continue our assistance efforts to support the displaced.

Araghchi highlighted the precarious situation in the region, underscoring Iran’s ongoing diplomatic consultations on critical issues. “My visit is specifically focused on consultations regarding sensitive and dangerous developments in our region and the Persian Gulf. We have had productive exchanges of information and views.”

He reiterated Iran’s stance on regional stability, stating, “We have repeatedly declared that we are fully prepared for any situation. Other than the Zionist regime, no one in the region desires war.”

During the press conference, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized Iraq’s refusal to allow its airspace to be used for attacks on neighboring countries.

He also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people in the face of Israeli aggression.

“The military aggression of the Zionist regime against Gaza and the Palestinian people continues, and this war has now expanded to Lebanon, displacing tens of thousands. The Iraqi government and people have opened their doors to Lebanese refugees, and we stand in strong solidarity with the people of Lebanon,” Fuad Hussein stated.

Hussein also expressed concern about the Zionist regime’s efforts to drag Iraq into the conflict, stating, “The Zionist regime’s threats against the Islamic Republic are intended to entangle Baghdad in the conflict.”

Hussein reiterated we are completely against the continuation and expansion of the war towards Iran. If a war were to happen, Iraq’s airspace must remain outside the conflict.