The Iranian team lost 3-0, earning the silver medal in this edition of the tournament.

In the decisive match, Mehdi Ashouri was defeated 7-5 by Youssef El-Badawi. Mehdi Khodabakhshi then drew 0-0 with Ali El-Sawy.

In the third bout, Saleh Abazari lost 5-0 to Abdelaziz. Finally, Mahmoud Nemati was beaten 6-1 by El-Masry, securing the overall victory for Egypt.

Following Egypt and Iran, Japan clinched the bronze medal by defeating Italy.