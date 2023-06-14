Iran’s Central Bank chief holds ‘successful’ meeting with Qatari counterpart

Mohammad Reza Farzin said Wednesday that he held a “successful” meeting with Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saud Al Thani during his visit to Doha.

The two sides, he added, held talks on the promotion of bilateral banking ties, which “is of importance due to the two countries’ economic situation.”

Iran has been pushing to promote economic ties with neighbors in the face of the tough American sanctions.

Earlier this month, Farzin met with officials of the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

He said Iran will soon gain access to $6.7 billion of its financial resources at the IMF.

Tehran has also been making successful efforts to secure the release of its assets frozen in other countries.