Iran Calls on UN to Help with Extradition of Financial Criminals

Iran has urged the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to help the Islamic Republic arrest the criminals who have fled Iran and return the money they have embezzled.

The Islamic Republic’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi says he has asked the new Executive Director of the NIODC to get involved in the issue and have the Iranian criminals arrested and extradited.

In a message on his Instagram page, Gharibabadi said some convicts have looted people’s property and now take refuge in the safe haven of some Western countries.

“Yesterday, I talked to new Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Ms Ghada Waly. In this conversation, I called for the serious involvement of this office in the issue of the return of these lawbreakers, as well as the return of looted property.”

A major financial corruption case involving several judges and high-ranking officials at the Iranian Judiciary is being investigated at a court in Tehran.

It was said at the first session of the court that at least eight of around 20 suspects in this case have already left the country.