IFP ExclusiveInt'l RelationsSelected

Iran president to attend annual UN General Assembly meeting Sunday

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

The Iranian president will leave Tehran for New York on Sunday to take part in the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Massoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver his speech in the 79th session of the assembly and hold talks with the heads of many states and groups on various issues.

President Pezeshkian will address the UNGA meeting next Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, he will address a meeting entitled “Leaders for the Future” and will meet Iranian expatriates living in the US.

The Iranian president will also confer with religious leaders, media managers, and think tanks and will hold bilateral meetings with some Western and Muslim world leaders.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks