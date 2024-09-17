Iran president to attend annual UN General Assembly meeting Sunday

Massoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver his speech in the 79th session of the assembly and hold talks with the heads of many states and groups on various issues.

President Pezeshkian will address the UNGA meeting next Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, he will address a meeting entitled “Leaders for the Future” and will meet Iranian expatriates living in the US.

The Iranian president will also confer with religious leaders, media managers, and think tanks and will hold bilateral meetings with some Western and Muslim world leaders.