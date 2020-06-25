Iran Calls for Global Campaign against Illicit Drugs

A senior Iranian official has called on all countries to join hands in the fight against drug trafficking .

Secretary of the Iran Drug Control Headquarters Eskandar Momeni underlined that the scourge of drugs is an international and multifaceted issue.

“The International Day against Drug Absue and Illicit Trafficking can contribute heavily to the promotion of public awareness and urge member states of the United Nations to upgrade regional and international cooperation to fight the production and distribution of narcotics and can decrease demand and the harm caused by drugs and can play a key role in the prevention and help treat and rehabilitate drug addicts,” he said on Thursday.

“Today, the issue of drugs is no longer a social malady and a health problem limited to a certain society of region,” he said.

“Rather, it has gone beyond geographical boundaries and has gone beyond all global borders while being linked to organized crime, corruption and money laundering,” he noted.

The official expressed regret that the youth, who are the driving force behind the development of societies, are among the prime victims of narcotics.

He touched upon measures adopted by Iran to combat narco-trafficking and said the Islamic Republic has paid a heavy price, both in terms of funds and human cost, to counter drug-trafficking.

He called on all countries to work together both at the regional level and internationally to fight narcotics.