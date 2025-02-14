Tehran university student stabbed to death by muggers, police investigate

The police findings show that the incident occurred as the victim, identified as Ali Mohammad Khaleqi, an undergraduate student of Management, was returning to his dormitory.

Police reports indicate that the student was attacked by two armed assailants on a motorcycle who attempted to steal his backpack. During the struggle, the assailants stabbed the victim in the respiratory tract, causing severe injuries.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds the following morning.

Police said, authorities have launched an investigation, utilizing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects, adding a specialized team is leading the case, with efforts focused on apprehending the perpetrators.