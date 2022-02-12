Saturday, February 12, 2022
type here...
SocietyIncidentsSocial HarmsIFP Exclusive

Hostage-taking ends in Tehran after police intervene

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

A hostage-taking situation ends following police intervention in central Tehran.

Police forces arrested two men who had taken another man hostage.

Colonel Jalil Moghoufeii a commander of Tehran police force said police were informed of the abduction of a 45-year-old man, and a special team of officers started investigating the matter.

Moghoufeii also said an initial probe revealed that the kidnappers had demanded 500 billion rials from the abductee’s family in exchange for his release, and at the same time had demanded that the matter be not reported to the police.

The police officer however noted that the abductee’s family acted prudently and informed the police.

According to Moghoufeii, the cameras of the crime scene were examined and police found that the man had been kidnapped by the driver and three people riding a car in downtown Tehran.

Upon obtaining the first clues, he added, police identified the kidnappers and their location.

The colonel went on to say that officers, in coordination with the abductee’s family, determined a place for them to pay the ransom to the kidnappers, and arrested two of them when they showed up.

The abductee is said to be unharmed.

Previous articleLavrov: US propaganda on ‘Russian aggression’ against Ukraine provocative
Next articleIran warns citizens in Ukraine to be prepared for emergency situation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks