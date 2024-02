The serene atmosphere of the shrine, in the foothills of Alborz Mountains, contrasts with the pristine white landscape, creating a captivating scene.

The snow-covered trees and pathways evoke a sense of tranquility, offering visitors a unique and enchanting experience.

On Sunday, snow graced various parts of Iran, painting landscapes in a serene white hue.

From the majestic peaks of the Alborz Mountains to the ancient city of Isfahan, a winter wonderland has unfolded.