Snowfall blankets Iranian cities, including Tehran in winter splendor, sparking joy amidst challenges

Citizens embraced the wintry spectacle during the Iranian holiday, finding joy and solace in the unfolding natural beauty.

Simultaneously, the enchanting snowfall extended its grace to various provinces in Iran, crafting a mesmerizing winter wonderland across the diverse landscapes.

However, this scenic transformation is not without its hurdles, as certain regions contend with roadblocks and transportation disruptions due to the substantial accumulation of snow.

Authorities are actively engaged in the task of clearing pathways, prioritizing the safety of residents navigating the captivating aftermath of this unexpected and delightful snowfall.