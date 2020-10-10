Iran Blasts US’ ‘Terroristic’ Attempt to Block Sales of Food, Medicine

The Iranian president has dismissed as “terroristic, cruel and inhumane” the United States’ efforts to impede financial transactions by and with Iran to provide food and medicines.

President Hassan Rouhani says Washington has, so far, done whatever it could to put pressure on Iranians.

“But they cannot shatter the Iranian nation’s resistance with such inhumane moves,” said the president during talks with Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati.

“The US government’s moves are in line with propagandist-political attempts to serve their own domestic objectives,” the president added.

President Rouhani underlined such moves and behaviours are the fallout from the continuation of US President Donald Trump’s strategic mistake of pulling out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Based on its own wrong analysis, the US government believed that these sanctions will break Iran’s resistance and create problems for us, but the passage of time showed that this analysis has been a far cry from reality,” he added.

President Rouhani said the US faces more defeats each time it repeats its strategic mistakes, a clear example of which was its efforts to reinstate international sanctions on Iran.

“All countries are seeing that these US moves are against law and international regulations, and amid the coronavirus pandemic, these moves by Washington are completely inhumane, and those claiming to be supporters of human rights should condemn such actions,” he added.

For his part, the CBI governor said banks which have come under the United States’ new sanctions will continue to use the SWIFT system to provide the necessary funding for basic goods.

“Under different pretexts, the US government creates serious obstacles and problems in the way of transfer of foreign currency to provide finances for medicines and food, but the CBI, other banks and respected businessmen have used special methods to make up for any shortage in that regard,” he added.