Iran Blasts Industrial Countries for Distorting Realities in Developing World

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has expressed regret that certain countries with modern communication technologies distort events and realities in other countries, particularly developing nations.

Khatibzadeh made the comments in a virtual address to the 43rd meeting of the Committee on Information of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

“Using communication technologies, some industrial countries tarnish the image of other nations and harm their interests,” he said.

“Accordingly, it is necessary that the international community pay due regard to this harmful and unfavourable situation,” the spokesman noted.

He also condemned certain countries for using modern communication technologies to disseminate incorrect information and lies against the Islamic Republic of Iran and other developing countries, saying it is the worst kind of use of information technology.

Khatibzadeh touched upon the existing emergency situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and added that under such circumstances, unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions as well as economic, trade and financial pressure, are imposed on a number of countries.

“Due to different sanctions, including economic ones, these countries cannot effectively protect the lives of their citizens against the coronavirus,” he said.

Khatibzadeh called for global unity and solidarity as well as international cooperation to counter coercive unilateral measures, including illegal sanctions.

He also called on the Committee on Information of the General Assembly of the United Nations to press ahead with its efforts to increase awareness of the negative effects of unilateral coercive moves and sanctions on the potential of affected countries and to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman voiced concern over the current atmosphere of non-tolerance and hatred towards Islam and Muslims in some parts of the world triggered by certain anti-Muslim media.

He also expressed misgivings over the biased remarks of some political figures in the West, calling on the UN to push on with its efforts to respect all cultures, religions and civilisations and draw attention to the adverse consequences of the spread of Islamophobia.

Khatibzadeh also called on the UN Secretariat to publish different media products in all official and unofficial languages, including the Persian language, which is known as the main origin of great cultures and civilisations and a source of understanding and solidarity among several nations.