Iran, Azerbaijan sign deal to construct border road bridge

The agreement was signed during the second day of a trip by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi to Baku.

Ghasemi and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mostafayev held a groundbreaking ceremony for the bridge project.

The Astarachay bridge will be 97 meters long and 32 meters wide and will be built in four lanes. Its credit will be provided jointly by the governments of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the signing ceremony on Tuesday, Mostafayev said the construction of the bridge will be completed before the end of 2022.

He also described the Iranian minister’s visit to Baku as a good opportunity to examine the cooperation capacities of the two countries in different fields.

Mostafayev said the president and the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan attach special importance to expanding relations with Iran.

Noting that the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran have deep relations in the fields of trade, economy, energy, customs and investment, Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister said there are good opportunities to implement joint projects.

The Iranian minister of roads and urban development also called the Republic of Azerbaijan the closest neighbor to the Islamic Republic saying “We hope that after the meeting of the two presidents, relations between the two countries will develop as much as possible.”

He called the development of relations with neighbors one of the priorities of the Iranian administration and, highlighted Iran’s participation in the implementation of projects in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan saying bilateral cooperation could accelerate the reconstruction of these areas.