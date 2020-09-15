Iran, Azerbaijan to Boost Transportation, Rail Cooperation

Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic are to work together closely to further enhance mutual trade, transportation and rail cooperation.

That was discussed in a videoconference meeting between Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Ahmad Eslami and Minister of Roads, Communications and Advanced Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramin Gholizadeh.

During the discussions, the two sides underlined the need to further develop infrastructure and rail links in the region.

The two sides recalled the determination of both presidents to increase transit and transportation cooperation, expressing hope the two countries will expand their cooperation by implementing joint ventures.

The also underlined the need to construct a joint bridge for cars on the Astarachai river in Astara as well as to complete and put into service the Astara-Astara rail terminal.