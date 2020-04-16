Iran, Azerbaijan Discuss Expansion of Mutual Ties

In a phone conversation on Wednesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi and Azeri Deputy Foreign Minisiter Khalaf Khalafov urged that the two nations should continue their cooperation in all areas.

In the phone talk, Araqchi touched upon certain reports published on the web and social media, and said, “Enemies which are against reciprocal ties between the two countries are seeking to strain relations between the two sides by publishing false reports.”

“The news claiming Iranian trucks have been moving toward mountainous Karabakh and the occupied territories of the Azerbaijan Republic are utterly false,” he said.

“While respecting the territorial integrity of the Azerbaijan Republic, Iran is fundamentally opposed to any move that would fuel conflict between the two neighbouring countries of the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia,” he noted.

He also thanked the Azerbaijan Republic for sending humanitarian aid to Iran to help the country fight the coronavirus.

Araqchi also described as important the issue of transportation of goods between the two countries while observing health protocols.

He also referred to the quarantine condition and closure of universities and called on the Azeri government to cooperate in returning university students and other Iranian nationals to the country. The idea was welcomed by the Azeri side.