Iran Army Ground Force equipped with e-warfare drones: Senior cmdr.

Deputy Commander the Iranian Army’s Ground Force Brigadier General Amir Nozar Nemati was speaking on the sidelines of an exhibition of the Force’s defense achievements and a ceremony for taking the delivery of 1,084 pieces of equipment related to ground combat.

He said the Army Ground Force designs and develops its hardware and systems in harmony with potential future wars.

The commander highlighted the greatly-enhanced capabilities of the Ground Force’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are armed with guided missiles and bombs.

He said the Force has been armed with e-warfare drones for the first time, something that will further strengthen the country’s defense power in the face of enemy threats.