Defense minister: Iran self-sufficient in making drone engines, five-fold increase in defense products exports

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani says that the country no longer needs foreign assistance in manufacturing drone engines, adding the country’s export of defense products has increased up to five times.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the defense minister said the export of defense products “had a surge of about 4 to 5 times compared to the last 2 years. Due to the innovations and the weapons that are made, this amount will increase further in the coming years.”

Brigadier General Ashtiani added Iran is pursuing its aerospace agenda and is expanding its activities to launch new satellites into orbit next year.

He also commented on the maritime drills being held by the Iranian, Russian, and Chinese naval forces near the Sea of Oman, saying the maneuvers pursue multiple goals, including a display of power and upgrading cooperation among allied forces.

The defense minister also said Iran has increased its interaction in the fields of security and defense with other countries, including Armenia, Qatar, Russia and Turkey.

