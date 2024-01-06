Abu Mahdi warship joins IRGC Navy

The 47-meter long Abu Mahdi ship with advanced homegrown hull design is equipped with missiles and electronic warfare systems and can travel as fast as 36 knots.

Iranian military top brass including, the chief commander of the IRGC, Major General Hossein Salami, and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri were present in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Rear Admiral Tangsiri said the warship, made by indigenous experts, took 15 months to manufacture.

The warship is named after Iraq’s top anti-terror commander with the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who was assassinated along with Iran’s Quds Force Commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020.