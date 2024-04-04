Iranians stage popular maritime parade in support of Gaza

Over 600 vessels sent the solidarity message in the Persian Gulf, southern Iran.

The program was also organized in 13 other port cities across the country, in the Sea of Oman, in the south, and the Caspian Sea, north of Iran.

The protestors onboard the vessels flew the Palestinian flags and demanded a ceasefire in Gaza.

Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon also held similar parades to condemn the Israeli regime for killing over 33,000 Palestinians in its carnage that started on October 7.

The show of solidarity came a day before the International Quds Day, designated by the late founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, when worldwide rallies are held to support the Palestinian cause.