Top commander: Iran considers even minor threats serious

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks on Monday in a ceremony in the southern port Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, along the Persian Gulf, where two new warships joined the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s navy fleet.

Touching on the regional developments, Major General Bagheri warned of the US military presence, saying the American forces partially withdrew, but they “came back to the region under various pretexts and in other forms.”

In other comments, the Iranian commander said the US used the ‘heroic operation’ by the Palestinian resistance forces on October 7 as a pretext to increase its military presence in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, and also expanded its unwavering support to the Israeli regime amid its genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian general said the Israeli regime has suffered an ‘irrecoverable defeat’ in its months-long onslaught that has left over 29,000 Palestinians killed and tens of thousands more injured, a large majority of them women and children.

“The Zionists suffered a defeat that cannot be compensated, but they want to make up for their failure by killing defenseless people, which is definitely impossible,” the general said.