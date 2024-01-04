Kerman blasts reveal brutal nature of enemies of Islam: Iran’s Army

“This act of terrorism, which killed a group of innocent people, shows the brutality and savage nature of the enemies of Islam and the Islamic establishment,” it said.

It added that the terrorist attacks also proved the enemies’ hatred and enmity towards the noble Iranian nation.

The Iranian Army emphasized that the despicable act will not dent the determination and will of the Iranian nation in their fight against terrorism and will rather increase their unity and coherence.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi stated 84 people were killed in the bloody attacks. He added that the incident also left 284 wounded, some in critical condition.

In a statement on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said those who ordered and carried out the twin terrorist attacks in Kerman will definitely face a fitting punishment and a harsh response.