Saturday, February 17, 2024
Iran unveils two homegrown air defense systems

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has unveiled two domestically manufactured air defense systems as part of a national drive to boost the country’s defense.

The Ministry of Defense has unveiled the Arman anti-ballistic missile system as well as a low-altitude air defense system called Azarakhsh.

Arman, a tactical missile interception system, is capable of firing several missiles simultaneously within a range of 75 to 120 kilometers.

Experts say the range can be increased up to 150 kilometers.

The system is designed to operate at intermediate and high altitudes and is made up of a transporter, launcher and radar.

Other mobile missile launchers can be attached to the Arman system, too.

Iran has unveiled and inducted several homegrown defense systems, including missile and drones, in recent months.

