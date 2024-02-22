Iran’s destroyer participates in India’s naval exercise

Deputy commander of the Iranian Navy’s southern fleet said the destroyer has partaken in the war game in line with the “very good and growing relations” between the naval forces of Iran and India.

Admiral Jalil Moqaddam stated Iran and India, with rich historical backgrounds, are two naval powerhouses in the region. He said naval cooperation between the two countries could help ensure maritime security and serve regional interests.

The Indian Navy’s largest-ever multilateral naval exercise – Milan 2024 – kicked off in Visakhapatnam port city, also known as Vizag, on Monday with several warships from the Indian Navy and foreign navies participating in the Harbor Phase of the drills.

The Harbor Phase, which began on February 19 and winds down on February 23, features a city parade, maritime seminar, and tech expo, among other events.

During the Sea Phase from February 24 to 27, the participating navies will hold advanced air defense, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare drills. Gunnery shoots on aerial and surface targets, maneuvers and underway replenishment would be conducted, according to the Indian English-language daily newspaper The Times of India.

Iran’s Navy has in recent years achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels. It has also increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.

The Iranian naval forces have also staged military drills with several countries, including Russia, China and Pakistan, over the past years with the aim of promoting combat readiness. They have also been involved in joint efforts aimed at countering piracy and maritime terrorism.