Iran, China, Russia conclude joint naval maneuvers in Gulf of Oman

They staged day and night shooting operations at targets in the air on Wednesday in their joint naval maneuvers in the Gulf of Oman, the spokesman for the drills said.

Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini said on Thursday, “In the continuation of the Maritime Security Belt 2024 joint drills by Iran, China and Russia in the northern Indian Ocean, last night shooting operations at air targets, which are considered the most important naval exercises, were successfully carried out by the participating units, and shooting operations in the day were also carried out.”

The naval and aviation forces of the three countries also practiced the operation to free hijacked ships.

Besides the day and night aerial targets, and also practicing freeing a vessel seized by pirates, the tripartite forces carried out joint drills, held communications exercises, fired large-caliber machineguns and small-caliber artillery during the two day drills.

A closing ceremony will be held later on Thursday in the southeastern Iranian city of Chabahar with the participating countries as well as observers from Azerbaijan, India, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan, and South Africa.