Sunday, April 10, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Iran allocates $3bn to provide medicines this year

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Medicine
Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi says parliament has allocated 3 billion dollars for the Health Ministry to provide medicine and that the country’s healthcare system will face no shortages in this regard.

Einollahi said last year’s budget for the procurement of medicine was 2 billion dollars.

He added that the Health Ministry will not let people suffer due to drug shortages.

The minister noted that some medicines are produced inside the country and it is not necessary to import them because the foreign products are unreasonably expensive.

Elsewhere, the Iranian health minister said 6 million Iranians will receive insurance coverage for medicine.

Einollahi added that Iran is going to export domestically made Covid vaccine to 10 African countries.

He said the exports will involve 10 million doses of vaccine although demands are higher than that

» Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks