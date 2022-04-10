Iran allocates $3bn to provide medicines this year

Einollahi said last year’s budget for the procurement of medicine was 2 billion dollars.

He added that the Health Ministry will not let people suffer due to drug shortages.

The minister noted that some medicines are produced inside the country and it is not necessary to import them because the foreign products are unreasonably expensive.

Elsewhere, the Iranian health minister said 6 million Iranians will receive insurance coverage for medicine.

Einollahi added that Iran is going to export domestically made Covid vaccine to 10 African countries.

He said the exports will involve 10 million doses of vaccine although demands are higher than that