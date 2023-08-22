Tuesday, August 22, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsScience and TechnologySecurity

Iran unveils advanced homemade drone, with enhanced flight range and duration

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohajer Drone

Iran has unveiled an advanced homemade drone that can fly for up to 24 hours non-stop at an altitude of 7,000 meters and has an operational radius of 2,000 kilometers.

The drone, dubbed “Mohajer-10” weighs 300 kilograms and was unveiled by President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday in a ceremony that marked the Defense Industry Day.

To mark the day, an exhibition was held, showcasing Iran’s latest achievements in the defense industry.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UVA), equipped with electronic warfare and intelligence systems, can fly at a maximum speed of 210 kilometers per hour and carry different kinds of ammunition and bombs.

Meanwhile, the strategic Khorramshahr and Haj Qassem missiles were officially handed over to the Iranian Armed Forces and the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Addressing the ceremony, attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani and top commanders of the armed forces, the Iranian president expressed gratitude to the country’s defense forces and those involved in the defense industry.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks