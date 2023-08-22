Iran unveils advanced homemade drone, with enhanced flight range and duration

The drone, dubbed “Mohajer-10” weighs 300 kilograms and was unveiled by President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday in a ceremony that marked the Defense Industry Day.

To mark the day, an exhibition was held, showcasing Iran’s latest achievements in the defense industry.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UVA), equipped with electronic warfare and intelligence systems, can fly at a maximum speed of 210 kilometers per hour and carry different kinds of ammunition and bombs.

Meanwhile, the strategic Khorramshahr and Haj Qassem missiles were officially handed over to the Iranian Armed Forces and the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Addressing the ceremony, attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani and top commanders of the armed forces, the Iranian president expressed gratitude to the country’s defense forces and those involved in the defense industry.