Iran administers over 1mn more shots as it races to avert sixth Covid-19 wave

Iran’s Health Ministry says over 1,078,000 more doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered across the country over the past 24 hours.

The ministry figures released on Thursday show over 84,600,000 Covid-19 inoculations in Iran since the outbreak began in 2020.

Iran has intensified imports and domestic production of different types of Covid-19 vaccines over the past months in a bid to contain the outbreak of the deadly disease.

On Thursday, the Islamic Republic’s Red Crescent Society imported six million more doses and delivered the shipment to the Health Ministry. The Red Crescent stressed that the imports will continue until the country’s needs are met.

Meanwhile, Iran reported 159 more deaths from the virus taking the total number of fatalities to 125,875.

The fatalities have been below 200 for days. That’s far lower than the peak of the fifth wave about two months ago.

Over 11,000 new infection cases have also been identified in the past 24 hours in Iran.

The country has managed to bring the outbreak under control somehow and eased many restrictions, but authorities have been warning that a sixth wave could be looming on the horizon if protocols are not observed properly.